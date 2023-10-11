DT Campus: Scholarship alert

Santoor Scholarship Programme 2023-24

Description: Santoor Scholarship Programme 2023-24 aims to support the undergraduate studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds from states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh.

Eligibility:

Open only for young women from underprivileged backgrounds from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh

Have passed Class 10 from a local government school

Have passed Class 12 from a government school/junior college in the academic year 2022-23

Have enrolled in a full-time graduate programme beginning 2023-24.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 24,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: October 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SWS6

Infocepts Innovate for Impact Scholarship 2023-24

Description: Infocepts Innovate for Impact Scholarship 2023-24 aims to support the education of meritorious and needy students who are pursuing engineering courses in computer science and related fields.

Eligibility:

Open for students who are pursuing engineering courses in fields such as Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science & Analytics.

Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 examination.

Annual family income of applicants should not exceed Rs6 lakh from all sources.

Students studying or having domicile in the following cities are eligible to apply: Nagpur, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000 per year for 3 years

Last Date to Apply: October 22

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/INFO1

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC 2023-24

Description: National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC 2023-24 is an initiative of the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India for students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribe, Landless Agricultural Labourer and Traditional Artisan categories.

Eligibility:

Open for students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Denotified Nomadic Tribes, Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Landless Agricultural Labourers, and Traditional Artisan communities who are below 35 years of age and have obtained at least 60% marks in their bachelor’s or master’s degree. The annual family income of the applicant should not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Annual maintenance allowance of $15,400 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: October 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NOSS4

Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-24

Description: The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves and their communities and contribute towards India’s future socio-economic development.

Eligibility:

Students must be enrolled in the first year of a full-time undergraduate (UG) degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute.

Must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 60% marks

The annual household income should be up to Rs15,00,000 (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than Rs 2,50,000)

Open for resident Indian citizens only. An aptitude test is mandatory.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: October 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS8