DT Campus: Scholarship alert

Description: GyanDhan Scholarship 2023 is an opportunity offered by Gyandhan (India’s first education financing marketplace) to financially support postgraduate-level students. The aim of this programme is to provide financial support to those students who are taking an education loan and want to lessen their financial burden.

Eligibility: Open for Indian applicants who have an undergraduate degree from recognized Indian institutes. The applicants must be willing to pursue a two-year postgraduate course in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand & Germany.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1 lakh

Last Date to Apply: August 31 Application mode: Online applications only

Esri India M Tech Scholarship Programme 2023

Description: Esri India M.Tech Scholarship Programme 2023 is an opportunity offered by Esri India* to students of Geoinformatics or a course that involves studying remote sensing, GIS, spatial modelling, spatial analysis, digital image processing for GIS and related subjects, for their respective students.

Eligibility: Open for Indian applicants who are 18 years of age. The applicants must be at the beginning of 2nd year of a postgraduate course [M Tech/M Sc] in Geoinformatics or a course that involves remote sensing/ GIS/spatial modeling/spatial analysis/ digital image processing for GIS and related subjects.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1 lakh per student per year

Last Date to Apply: July 10

Application mode: Via email only at - gis.education@esri.in

Medhaavi Engineering Scholarship Programme 2023-24

Description: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is offering financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing engineering courses at specified 20 NITs across India and encouraging them to pursue their higher studies, gain self-confidence, achieve independence, and become employable.

Eligibility: Students enrolled in engineering courses (any year) in the academic year 2023-24 at any of the specified 20 NITs across India are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 55% marks in Class 12 examination. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than Rs 8 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: One-time fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000

Last Date to Apply: June 7 Application mode:Online applications only

