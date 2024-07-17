DT Campus: Applications open for Muskaan Programme Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme; here is how you can apply Scholarship

Description:

A CSR initiative by Valvoline Cummins to offer financial assistance and mentorship support to children of Scholarship, Dtnext, Economically Weaker Section, commercial drivers , initiative (LMV/HMV), mechanics, and individuals from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, ensuring continuity in their education.

Eligibility: Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from the southern, eastern, and north-eastern states (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal) are eligible to apply. The scholarship is available to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and children from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Applicants must have scored 60% or above in their previous class to be eligible. The total family income from all sources should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of up to Rs 12,000 and mentorship support

Last Date to Apply: September 3

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MKSP1