DT Campus: Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship; here is how you can apply

Description: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.

Eligibility:

• Open for meritorious girl students across India.

• Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations.

• Applicant's annual family income must be less than Rs 6,00,000.

• Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to the first year of graduation programs in the academic year 2024-25 in institutes of repute like NIRF/NAAC accredited for professional graduation degrees like Engineering, MBBS, BDS, Integrated LLB (5 Years), B.Sc. Nursing, B. Pharmacy, Integrated BS-MS/BS-Research in ISER, IISC (Bangalore), or other professional courses (Design, Architecture, etc.).

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year (Disclaimer: The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Last Date to Apply: September 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS3