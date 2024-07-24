DT Campus: Applications open for HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI:

Description: HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to the postgraduate level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open to Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, or pursuing diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The applicants must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks, and their annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to applicants who have experienced personal or family crises in the past three years, preventing them from continuing to bear the cost of education and putting them at risk of dropping out.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000

Last Date to Apply: September 4

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC54