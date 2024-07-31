Dt campus: 1,313 students graduate from Guru Nanak

CHENNAI: The 48th Graduation Ceremony of the Guru Nanak College (Autonomous), Chennai was held recently with the general secretary and correspondent of the Institution Manjit Singh Nayar inaugurating.

Principal Dr TK Avvai Kothai presented the annual report for the academic year 2023-2024. Dr V Irai Anbu, former chief secretary, appreciated the institution for its commitment to educating and serving society through its various initiatives. He told the students that graduation is just the beginning of the real-world learning process and there must be no compromise in learning.

The graduation ceremony was presided over by former vice-president of India M Venkaiah Naidu. He advised the students to maintain a healthy lifestyle and develop a social outlook.

A total of 1,313 (Batch I and II) graduates received their degree certificates, including 99 rank holders. The college has proudly produced a pass percentage of 93.38 %.