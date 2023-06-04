Drunk driving: GCTP collects Rs 13.7 crore fine

CHENNAI: In over four months, Greater Chennai traffic police have collected a fine of Rs 13.7 crore from pending drunk driving cases, disposing of about 13,251 cases, as on Sunday.

The violators were contacted through the police call centers and asked to pay up the fine as part of a special drive since January 22, police said.

Last week, 277 pending cases were disposed off in a special drive held across the city and fines amounting to Rs 28.7 lakh was collected, police said.

Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has warned that warrants will be obtained from courts to attach vehicles of those caught for drunk driving and did not pay up the fine amount.

So far, 371 warrants have been issued for the attachment of property in lieu of fine amount. Not only the involved vehicle, other vehicles belonging to the vehicle owner shall also be attached, police said.