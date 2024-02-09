Drunk cop’s car rams two-wheeler in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar; man hurt

CHENNAI: A bike rider was injured in a road accident after a police constable attached to the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station drove his car rashly under the influence of alcohol and hit the two wheeler.

The policeman, identified as Anand who was off duty, rammed the car into the victim’s bike near Perambur late Wednesday night. The police suspect that the policeman was drunk and was over-speeding.

A case has been registered and an inquiry is on to nab the absconding policeman. According to the Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, Anand was on leave on Wednesday.

Around 11 pm, he was driving his car, in an inebriated state, along the Paper Mills Road near Perambur.

Seeing the car driven in a rash manner, the victim, Manikandan, who was riding a bike, stopped his bike on the side of the road. Manikandan’s friend Hari Prasad was riding pillion.