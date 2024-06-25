Drumstick, lemon, and beans get cheaper on the pocket; check out vegetable rates on June 25 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables like drumstick, lemon and beans at the Koyambedu Market in Chennai saw a drop on Tuesday.

Drumstick, which was sold at 190 rupees per kg on June 20, has seen a significant price reduction today. The vegetable which was being sold at Rs 160 per kg on Monday has dropped to Rs 120 today.

The price of lemon too has been witnessing fluctuations throughout the month.

At the beginning of June, 1 kg of lemon was sold for Rs 140. It later dropped to Rs 130 per kg and then to Rs 100 on June 17. The dip in prices continued until June 23 when it was sold at 80 rupees per kg.

Yesterday, the price of 1 kg of lemon saw a sudden spike, going up to 130 rupees. However, its price has reduced again and is being sold at Rs 120 per kg today.

Similarly, beans too have witnessed a regular change in prices. From a price of Rs 170 per kg on June 21, it dropped to Rs 120 a day later, and further fell to Rs 70 on June 23 (Sunday). However, on Monday, the rate of beans spiked suddenly to Rs 120 per kg.

Today, beans are being sold at Rs 100 per kg, marking yet another price drop.