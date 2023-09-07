Drop waste incinerator projects: Pasumai Thaayagam urges GCC

CHENNAI: Citing that burning of garbage by incineration process will cause more harm than good and increase air pollution, Pasumai Thaayagam Foundation urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to drop waste incinerator projects, on Thursday, which is also the World Clean Air Day.

A petition handed over to J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, by Sowmiya Anbumani, president of the Foundation, termed waste incinerators as a false solution against environmental issues.

"Reducing the generation of waste, banning one-time use plastics, source segregation, and recycling are scientific based waste management. Burning all kinds of garbage is against science and more expensive," the petition said.

The petition added that the civic body has approved waste incineration projects worth Rs. 5,045 Crore.

The project will pollute the air and cause health hazards. Incinerators will emit greenhouse gases and loss of money.

"Waste incineration emits 28 times higher dioxin, 3 times higher Nitrous Oxide. 14 times higher mercury and 6 times higher Sulphur dioxide and 2.5 times higher carbon dioxide than thermal power plants. Waste incinerators in Lucknow, Pune, and Kanpur have been closed due to failure," Sowmiya Anbumani said.

She urged the civic body to drop Rs. 5,045 Crore project and convert the city as Zero Waste Chennai.

The foundation also urged the civic body to drop a project to construct multi-level car parking at 10 places in the city.

The petition said that multi-level car parking facilities will increase traffic instead of promoting public transportation.

The civic body has been urged to implement the Chennai Action Plan for Control of Air Pollution and non-motorized transportation.