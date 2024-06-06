‘Drones can be the multiplier of 5G network’

CHENNAI: Drones are revolutionising various sectors across the globe, making the impossible possible. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) significantly impact agriculture, transport, space, defense, and many more fields.

Garuda Aerospace Private Limited recently launched the country’s first exclusive drone showroom in the city. Chief operating officer of the startup Vijay Kumar, says, “Drones have evolved from being just a hobby to playing a major role in various sectors like agriculture. We received approval for drones that can be used for spraying pesticides, and fertilizers, and for seed sowing and spreading in large fields.

Dr Srinivasan Alavandar, Niharika, Raghavender, Dr R Velraj and Vijay Kumar (L to R)

Industrial drones can be utilised for surveillance, logistics, pipeline inspection, and solar panel cleaning. Drones are also deployed in various mines to analyze the amount of coal and sand excavated. They play a vital role in aerial surveys to determine how much forest area is eradicated, contributing to environmental conservation.”

Recently, the Indian Space Research Organisation procured one of Garuda’s Made In India Kisan Drones, known for its cutting-edge drone technology. Quadcopter drones are integrated with machine learning and artificial intelligence. The use of these drones in ISRO’s operations is expected to significantly enhance efficiency. The Ministry of Industries has instructed that chimneys need to be inspected once in every quarter and drones can be used for this work.

Mapping drone

“Drones are also utilised for structural analysis of high-rise buildings and bridges. Currently, major industry players are looking at how best drones can be employed, as it is efficient, save time and provide accurate information with minimal human intervention,” adds the COO. It is important to note that while the 5G rollout has significantly aided drone operations, Vijay Kumar states it is the other way around.

“We are assisting telecom companies by demonstrating how drones can be multipliers for the 5G network. In remote areas, there is significant mobile penetration. Companies rely on drones to understand the bandwidth in rural areas before considering unit economics to install a tower. Tethered drones, powered from the ground through a wire, ensure a continuous power supply to the UAV, allowing it to fly 24x7 at a height of 50 to 70 meters. An antenna attached to the drones enables them to act as flying mobile towers. This is particularly useful during large public gatherings, where existing mobile towers are designed for only about 5000 connections,” he explains.

Agri Drone - Agricultural Spraying Drone

In the logistics industry, companies are looking at transporting 10 to 20 kg over a distance of 10 to 20 km. Vijay hopes that by the end of this year, norms will regulate to use of logistics drones that can transport goods from one city to another. Vijay discusses jet drones used in other countries, saying, “Typically, drones are electric-powered with lithium polymer batteries. For high-altitude defense surveillance, long-lasting batteries are needed to cover 100 to 150 km. To address this, we are exploring IEC engines using liquid fuels. Jet drones haven’t been introduced in India due to implementation challenges and unstable engine power, which is still under development here.”

Drone usage is regulated in India to streamline the drone industry. Drones are categorised into five types based on their weight- nano, micro, small, medium and large. Except for Nano, all other UAVs need a license. We are waiting for norms to be introduced to go further in enhancing the logistics industry. “The industry is gradually maturing, and many are unaware that drones are manufactured in India. The government has launched various schemes to expand the sector and achieve the vision of making India the global capital of drones,” Vijay Kumar states. Insurance companies have come forward to insure both drones and pilots. Additionally, the government aims to provide more drones to rural women entrepreneurs to support local development.