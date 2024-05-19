Driving a cop's bike, drunk Chennai youth drives towards CM's residence, says he wanted to petition against alcohol addiction

CHENNAI: A drunken youth who had borrowed a policeman's bike to buy dinner was caught by police personnel on security detail near Chief Minister M K Stalin's Alwarpet residence on Saturday. When questioned, he told the cops that he wanted to appeal to the CM to take steps to address alcohol addiction among youth, adding that his own life was spoilt due to his addiction.

When the police questioned him about the 'police' sticker on his two-wheeler, they found that he regularly supplied water cans to the police quarters in Thousand Lights.

The apprehended youth was identified as Santhosh (24) of Ramanathapuram. The bike belonged to a 2013-batch police constable, who is attached to the Kolathur police station. His wife is also a constable and is attached to the Nandambakkam police station, police sources said.

The woman constable had lent her husband's bike to Santhosh when he asked if he could borrow it to buy food but Santosh got drunk and drove the bike towards the CM's residence, police sources said.

The security personnel handed over Santhosh to the Teynampet Police station. A case was registered against him after investigation but he was later let off on station bail.