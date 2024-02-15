Begin typing your search...
Driver suffers seizure, lorry rams motorists
The vehicle was heading towards Irungattukottai from the airport at the time of the incident that happened on Tambaram Darkas Road.
CHENNAI: After its driver suffered epileptic seizure, a container lorry rammed into five bikes and six auto rickshaws, leaving four people injured near Tambaram on Wednesday.
