Begin typing your search...

Driver suffers seizure, lorry rams motorists

The vehicle was heading towards Irungattukottai from the airport at the time of the incident that happened on Tambaram Darkas Road.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Feb 2024 12:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-15 00:15:42.0  )
Driver suffers seizure, lorry rams motorists
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: After its driver suffered epileptic seizure, a container lorry rammed into five bikes and six auto rickshaws, leaving four people injured near Tambaram on Wednesday.

The vehicle was heading towards Irungattukottai from the airport at the time of the incident that happened on Tambaram Darkas Road.

seizurelorry driver lorryaccidentepileptic seizureroad accidentTambaramIrungattukottaiTambaram Darkas RoadChennai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X