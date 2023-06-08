Driver of cash van tries to flee with Rs 35 L; traced with GPS

CHENNAI: Ameer Basha (46), driver of a cash transfer services company, attempted to escape with Rs 35 lakh cash in the van. But he crashed his get-away vehicle when police intercepted him within minutes of his escape-attempt with the help of GPS installed in the vehicle.

A few months old in the company, on Tuesday, Ameer and employees of the firm, went to various offices and companies to collect cash. During a visit to a company in Ambattur, when the co-workers went inside to collect cash, Ameer escaped with the car, which had Rs 35.5 lakh in cash, police said.

When the staff found the van missing, they attempted to reach Ameer but he could not be reached. They alerted the company headquarters. With GPS installed in the vehicle, the vehicle was found in Madhavaram. A patrol team intercepted the van, and arrested Ameer and remanded him to judicial custody.