Driver kidnapped from Chennai rescued in Villupuram; five arrested including former Panchayat Union Chairman

CHENNAI: Police have arrested five persons including a former Panchayat Union Chairman and four others for kidnapping a driver from the city on Monday.



The driver was rescued in Villupuram.

Investigations revealed that the kidnappers were the family members of a woman, who died by suicide in Bengaluru after the driver called off the relationship with her.

The victim, Mohammed Ali (26) is a native of Vandimedu in Villupuram district. He has been working as a driver at a travels firm in Kottivakkam for the last six months, police said.

On Monday night, Ali along with his Supervisor, Andrews Christopher was riding a two wheeler towards a tea stall near their office when their bike got intercepted by a five member gang.

The gang bundled up Mohammed Ali into a car and fled the scene after which the supervisor alerted the police control room.

On information, Taramani Police rushed to the scene and after getting inputs from the supervisor about the direction in which the car went, City Police alerted their counterparts in Chengelpet and Villupuram districts.

Meanwhile, Villupuram district police intercepted the car at a toll plaza near Olakkur and rescued Mohammed Ali.

The victim and the kidnappers were handed over to the city police on Tuesday. Police investigations revealed that Ali was in a relationship with a nurse, Rangeela from Kallakurichi since her student days for the last six years.

While the nurse's family was against the relationship, Mohammed Ali too cut off ties with the woman three months ago after which the woman died by suicide in May in Bengaluru, where she was working.

Despite summons from Bengaluru police for investigation, Ali never turned up after which the deceased nurse's family members took matters into their own hands and kidnapped Ali.

Police arrested Rangeela's father, Shanmugam, a former panchayat union chairman and his relatives, Arumugam. Arul, Ravishankar and another person.