Driver among 3 arrested for knifepoint robbery at auditor’s home in Saidapet

CHENNAI: The city police on Wednesday arrested a three-member gang that gained entry into the house of an elderly man in Saidapet and allegedly robbed Rs 7.4 lakh cash and jewellery from his house by threatening his wife and daughter under knifepoint, four days ago.

The main accused, M Hussain Khan (35), was working as a driver with Dhanumalaya Perumal (69).

Hussain pulled off the robbery by gaining entry into the house under the pretext of inviting the elderly man for his daughter’s birthday, police said. Perumal, a retired manager with an insurance company, lived with his family at Reddy kuppam street in West Saidapet.

When he opened the door, Hussain’s accomplices, who were hiding, entered the house and gagged him and his daughter, Aruna (34) who was also at home. Perumal’s wife, Ramalakshmi, who came from another room upon hearing the commotion, tried to intervene and was injured by the intruders.

After taking Rs 2.4 lakh cash from the house, Hussain made Perumal transfer Rs 5 lakh through net-banking to a bank account, all the while threatening the entire family with a knife.

Kumaran Nagar Police who were informed of the incident froze the bank transaction made by Hussain. A special team arrested Hussain and his accomplices, S Vijay (33) and S Somasundaram (37) – both from Saidapet and recovered the stolen items.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.