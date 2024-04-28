Drinking water will be suspended in 21 areas in south Chennai on Apr 30 and May 1

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to carry out maintenance work at the 110 MLD Nemmeli desalination plant. Drinking water supply to several areas of south Chennai will be suspended on April 30 and May 1. The department has made alternative arrangements to provide drinking water to 21 areas in three zones in the city.

There will be a suspension of the distribution of drinking water through pipeline three zones - Adyar, Perungudi and Shollinganallur zones (zone 13, 14 and 15) including Thiruvanmiyur, Korattur garden, Kottivakkam, Pallavakkam, Pallikaranai, Madipakkam, Puzhuthivakkam, Neelankarai, Injambakkam, Semmencheri and Shollinganallur residential areas. Due to maintenance work at the Nemmeli seawater desalination plant from April 30, 9 am to May 1, 9 am.

The metro water board has informed the public to store an adequate amount of drinking water as a precautionary measure. In case of emergencies, residents can request water through the "Dial for Water" service by registering on the website https://cmwssh.tn.gov.in/. If there are any grievances people can reach out to 044 - 45674567.

Furthermore, areas without water connections and those experiencing low pressure will receive water through tankers and street taps. Water distribution in these areas will be prioritised to ensure an uninterrupted supply, despite any restrictions or challenges.