Drinking water supply to be suspended in parts of Chennai

CHENNAI: Drinking water supply will be suspended in some areas in Tondiarpet (zone 4) to Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6 ) of Chennai Corporation on May 31 from 8 am to 8 pm, due to the interconnection pipework to be carried out in Ayanavaram - Konnur high road by Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

An 800mm diameter main pipe from Kilpauk drinking water treatment plant, which carries drinking water to supply will be suspended due to interconnection pipe work in Ayanavaram - Konnur High Road, said Chennai Metro Water in a press statement on Monday.

Due to this work, the drinking water supply will be suspended in 42, 43, and 48 wards of Zone 4 (Tondiarpet) noted in the statement. Likewise, drinking water supply will be suspended in 49, 50, 51, 52, and 53 wards of Zone 5 (Royapuram) and in 73, 76, and 77 wards of Zone 6 (Thiruvika Nagar), said the statement.

As a precautionary measure all the people residing in these said areas should store adequate drinking water, urged the statement.

In case of any emergency people can register to dial for water through the official Chennai metro water board website https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in/ to get drinking water through private trucks, noted the statement. However, the drinking water supply through tanks and trucks will not be interrupted in the area that does not have water connections, the statement added.