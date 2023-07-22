Drinking water supply to be suspended in 5 zones on July 25, 26

CHENNAI: As Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is set to carry out the interconnection pipeline works from the Kilpauk sewage treatment plant to the pumping station in Purasaiwakkam Main Road, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) announced that it will suspend drinking water supply in zones 4-6, 8 and 9 on July 25 and 26.

The release noted that since the Metro Rail underground work is ongoing, they would interconnect the existing 1050 mm diameter pipeline at the Kilpauk sewage treatment plant to a 1,000 mm new pipe in the pumping station will be carried out in Purasaiwakkam Main Road. The water supply to be stopped in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4), Royapuram zone (zone 5), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6), Anna Nagar zone (zone 8), and Teynampet (zone 9) from July 25, 10 am (Tuesday) to July 26, 10 am (Wednesday).

Residents are advised to store adequate water, and for emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address -- https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. However, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connections and low-pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance.