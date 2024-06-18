Domestic workers stage demonstration in Egmore demanding for legal rights

CHENNAI: Demanding that their legal rights are met, the domestic workers of different associations staged a demonstration in the city recently. The domestic workers have urged the government to implement legal laws concerned with the workers for their welfare.



The demonstration with 100 domestic workers led by the Centre for Women's Development and Research (CWDR) was held in Egmore to bring the government's attention to the issue.

The demonstration was held on observing International Domestic Workers' Day on Sunday.

"It has been 13 years since the Union government signed a draft at a convention in 2011. However, no action has been taken so far and the draft law for domestic workers has also not yet taken shape. With the low economic status of most domestic workers, we urge the government to act quicker, "said the domestic workers involved in protesting.

"We do not have any legal rights regarding our employment. Also, with the poor economic condition of most domestic workers, we urge the government to bring out a policy for us, "another woman said.