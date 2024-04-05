Dog mauls child in Kodambakkam, father seeks action against pet owner

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy, who was playing on the road, was bitten by a domestic pet dog in Kodambakkam on Tuesday night. The boy was later admitted to the Institute of Child Health Hospital in Egmore. Father of the boy approached the police seeking action against the owner of the dog.

According to the police, the boy, son of a lawyer, was playing on the 7th street in Kamaraj Colony in Kodambakkam when the canine, owned by another resident from the same street, attacked the boy.

The boy was mauled by the dog on his back, leg and hip. As the boy started screaming in pain, neighbours rushed to the scene and rescued the boy.

The neighbours later informed the parents. The boy was initially taken to a KK Nagar hospital for first aid and later admitted to ICH Egmore for further treatment. The victim’s father has lodged the complaint seeking legal action against the pet owner.