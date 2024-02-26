DMK men threaten woman SI, face police case

CHENNAI: A woman SI was abused and attacked by DMK men when she tried to intervene in a scuffle amongst the partymen in public in New Washermanpet on Sunday.

Following the incident, two DMK men booked for verbally abusing SI and threatening her of sexual assault.

According to the police, the two men were identified as Arun, a DMK party member and V V Ramesh, the assistant organiser of the Fishermen Wing of East RK Nagar.

On Sunday evening, a group of DMK party poll booth agents held a meeting at a marriage hall in Tondiarpet.

After the meeting, as the members were coming out, an argument broke out between a man named Muthamizh and the accused Arun.

During the argument, the other accused VV Ramesh came in support of Arun and pushed Ramesh who fell on SI Maheshwari, attached to the Law and Order wing of the New Washermenpet Police Station.

She was standing at a nearby tea stall during her patrol duty.When she tried to intervene and pacify the duo, Arun and Ramesh were enraged.A police officer said, "The duo verbally assaulted her and spoke in vulgar terms. Both of them threatened her of sexually assaulting her. She then lodged a police complaint. We have registered a case under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words inpublic), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (Assault orcriminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (I), r/w4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW) Act."