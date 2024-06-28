Dive into Maharashtra’s rustic Malvani flavours in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tracing its origin in the south Konkan region, Malvani cuisine has influences from both Maharashtrian and Goan cuisines. Though seafood dominates the cuisine, it has a lot more vegetarian dishes as well. Coconut steals the spotlight and is used in different forms to give a rustic flavour.

Surekha Walke, founder of Chaitanya Authentic Malvani Cuisine, and Saini Walke are here in Chennai to showcase the traditional delicacies of the coastal cuisine. Surekha has over 30 years of expertise, in serving the dishes with passion and authenticity. “The connection between the cuisine and Chennai people is seafood. Apart from coconut, kokum, tamarind and Malvani masalas add to the uniqueness of the cuisine,” says Surekha Walke.

Tender Cashew Nut Usal

The dishes effortlessly combine the simplicity of local ingredients with rich and diverse flavours, achieved through traditional cooking techniques. “Malvani cuisine is simple, basic and home-style. It is a comfort food and we connect with it immediately. Basic cooking techniques like steaming, frying, boiling and roasting are used in the cooking process,” she states.

The Raintree St Mary’s Road is hosting a Malvani food pop-up to showcase the authentic flavours of the Malvan region.

Bharli Vangi

We tried their special Malvani thali, which consists of delicious chicken masala, solkadhi which is made from kokam fruit and coconut milk, vade and many more. Surmai fry had a crispy outer layer. The kolambi bhaat prawn rice was delicious with perfectly-cooked prawns. Modak had a chewy covering with coconut and jaggery stuffing, which was a delicious bite. Mutton sukha should be on the must-try list as the succulent meat and the appetising curry paired well with the prawn rice.

The touch of sweetness in the tender cashew nut usal was tasty and goes well with vade and rice. Bharli vangi which is stuffed brinjal aced the list. The brinjal was tender and the stuffing was piquant.

Kulith Pithi

Discover the rustic palates of the Malvani cuisine at The Colony, The Raintree St Mary’s Road till June 30. The food pop-up is open for lunch and dinner.