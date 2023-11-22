Disordered screen use affects cognitive thinking: Research

CHENNAI: Problematic screen-use impairs a range of cognitive processes, in particular the ability to concentrate and the so-called executive functions, which include impulse control, planning, organisation and problem solving, a study shows.

The research, published in Neuropsychology Review, is an overview of more than 30 studies of people who fall into the broad category of disordered screen use.

The classification includes excessive gaming, internet browsing, or use of social media or smartphones, that result in serious negative effects, which include deterioration in mental health, poorer performance at school or work, social isolation and relationship problems, and neglect of personal health or hygiene, researchers said.

These characteristics are similar to behavioural addictions like gambling, alcohol, narcotics, etc., Researchers from Macquarie University in Australia identified 43 studies that assessed the neuropsychological effects of disordered screen use, including 34 in their analysis.

Twenty of the 34 included studies were on online and offline gaming, 12 were on internet use, and one each on social media and smartphone use, the researchers said. The bias towards gaming and internet use were due to these platforms having been around longer, while smartphones and social media are relative newcomers to the screen-use landscape.

“This is the first time anyone has reviewed all the available evidence together,” pointed out lead author Mic Moshel from the university. “The studies used different tests, which makes it more difficult to compare apples with apples, but there was very clear evidence of a reduction in cognitive performance in people with disordered screen use.”

However, the extent of that reduction is unclear because only 8 of the studies assessed the severity of symptoms. Previous research has shown that children and adolescents are the most vulnerable to disordered screen use, and developing brains are highly sensitive to cognitive impairment. If left untreated, it can compound over time, the researchers said.

“Mild traumatic brain injury provides a good analogy, as it can lead to reduced cognitive performance. If it’s not remediated quickly, you’ll have what’s called widening of the gap, where distance between these children and their peers will increase academically,” Moshel added.