Director of Cancer Institute, Adyar, G Selvaluxmy passes away

CHENNAI: The Director of the Cancer Institute, Chennai, Dr G Selvaluxmy passed away on Monday morning.

Dr. Selvaluxmy, who was a renowned radiation oncologistand later, she became the director of the organisation passed away at 08:34 am on Monday aged 62.

She completed her MBBS from the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital in 1985, and then further studies in medical radiotherapy and radiation therapy at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

Dr. Selvaluxmy was a cherished member of the oncology fraternity and was known for her dedication and her bold persona. At the Cancer Institute, she was deeply loved and respected by her patients, colleagues, friends, and attendants. She served at the Cancer Institute for over three decades in various roles and also worked with renowned oncologist Dr. V Shanta.

She was awarded 'The Best Doctor Award' by the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University in 2012 for her contribution to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. She was the founder-member of the Indian Brachytherapy Society and had contributed to the field of oncology.