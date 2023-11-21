DIG rank officer, 4 SPs: TN sets up anti-terror squad

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police have created an Anti-Terrorism Squad under an officer in the rank of DIG. As many as four superintendents of police along with a battery of other officers will be part of the new wing which was formed as per the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin on the floor of the TN Assembly in April this year.

The squad will function under the overall supervision of an Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), have statewide jurisdiction, and function as the police station concerning offences under specific Acts and sections of IPC proposed by the department.

The total strength of the wing will be 383 and half of them will be redeployed from the special investigation division CBCID, said the government order (GO) issued by the Home department recently.

There will be at least five additional superintendents of police, 13 deputy superintendents of police along with 31 inspectors and 61 sub-inspectors. Another 36 ministerial staff will function as supporting staff to the ATS.

The head of the police force had asked for a financial sanction of Rs 60.12 crore and the government had okayed the financial sanction through the GO.

The squad will get intelligence gathering and analysing tools and digital forensic equipment worth over Rs 18 crore.

The personnel working in the ATS will receive 10 per cent of basic pay or Rs 20,000, whichever is less, as special pay. The ATS will get at least 89 new vehicles for their use. The ATS members will be allowed to travel by air in cases of emergency, the GO added.