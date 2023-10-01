DGP B K Ravi opts for VRS

CHENNAI: Braj Kishore Ravi, the senior most IPS officer in the rank of DGP now serving in Tamil Nadu, has opted for VRS, with just three months left for his superannuation. He was set to retire on December 31, this year.



He is the second senior most DGP ranked official from TN cadre after Sanjay Arora, who is serving as commissioner of Delhi police. Ravi has been serving as DGP vigilance, TANGEDCO.

"B K Ravi has taken VRS, " confirmed a senior police official in police HQ here. He had opted for VRS as he was getting ready to take the plunge into the world of politics in his native state, Bihar, sources said, adding that Ravi may join the Congress party in his native state. B K Ravi belonged to the 1989 batch of IPS officers. He is a native of Saharsa in Bihar. He had worked in the UN peace keeping force besidesheading TN Fire and Rescue Services, recently.