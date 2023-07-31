Denizen denied drinking water, sewage connection for 13 years

CHENNAI: For over a decade, a resident of Choolaimedu has not been provided drinking water and sewage connection despite paying the required fee amount of Rs 10,000 in 2010.

Officials at the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board have mentioned that they could not give a connection, as his house was located at a distance of over 170 feet.

Though multiple complaints were raised to the department for the last 13 years, V Sampath, a resident of Loganathan Nagar, Third Street, still awaits a connection. “I had applied for drinking water and sewage connection and paid for it in 2010. After two months, when the department failed to give me a connection, I approached the concerned engineer. He said that since my house is about 170 feet away from the main pipeline, the provision of connection is an issue.”

After several visits and complaints to the Metro Water office, the official had stated that they could not get permission for a house in the area, he claimed. “However, nearby homes in the area have gotten their connections. I’ve been forced to stay without any basic facilities for 13 years,” he lamented.

Sampath added that the CMWSSB continues to refuse to give connection for his house. He has been asking the authorities to return the money along with an interest of 12% calculated for a decade. “The higher authorities should take appropriate action against the concerned officials in the area and provide the connection soon,” he opined.

“Though such cases are rare in the city, it’s without a doubt a violation as per the Indian constitution to denying drinking water, sewage, and electricity connections to a few people,” pointed out Senthil Kumar, a civic activist. “The local body authorities should make sure that the connection has been provided without any further delay.”

When contacted, a senior official CMWSSB admitted to receiving the petition from the resident. “Since the engineers of the concerned area have been transferred, we will inspect the field situation and take necessary steps,” added the official.