Delayed commute: Passengers, activists demand extra buses on Kancheepuram-Arakkonam route

CHENNAI: Social activists and passengers have demanded authorities to run additional buses in the evening on the Kancheepuram-Arakkonam route, which consists of stops at Kammavarpalayam, Pallur, and Senthamangalam, as reported by Daily Thanthi. As there are insufficient buses, their commute gets greatly delayed.

Every morning, more than a thousand people from Arakkonam, Nemili, Thakkolam, and other areas take buses to the Tirumalpur railway station, which is located near the Pallur bus stand in Kancheepuram. From there, they take trains to Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tambaram to go their educational institutions, offices, and hospitals.

In the evening, they take a train to the Tirumalpur station and then head to the Pallur bus stand. Here, passengers have to wait for a long time as there are no buses plying from Kancheepuram to Arakkonam.

Similarly, there are insufficient buses for people working in the PTO office, Taluk office, Sub Registrar office, etc., in Nemili. After finishing their work in the evening, they go to Senthamangalam and from there, travel to Tirumalpur railway station, and other locations.

But due to there not being adequate buses, passengers travelling to Chengalpattu and Tambaram via Tirumalpur railway station are unable to board the train at the specified time, which significantly delays their journeys.

Due to this situation, social activists and passengers have demanded that the state transport corporation run additional buses on the route in the evenings.