Declare ECR as protected zone for birds, says PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Saying that May 11 is the World Migratory Bird Day, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to declare the East Coast Coast region as a protected zone as several migratory birds visit the water bodies along the road.

In a statement, Anbumani said that Chennai and integrated Chengalpattu districts have several water bodies and those water bodies have become habitat for the birds.

"Adding to this, back waters and forests along the East Coast Road have become a haven for the birds. Pallikaranai, Muttukadu, Kovalam and Kelambakkam are located in the Central Asian Flyway. This region is an important resting place for migratory birds from northern Europe and Russia that heads towards South Asia, " he added.

He said that migratory birds such as Pied Kingfisher, Spot-billed Pelicans, Cormorants, Common Sandpipers, Pond Herons, Plovers and Terns visit Kelambakkam backwaters and abandoned salt pans.

"Despite Pallikaranai marsh being largely encroached upon and dumping of garbage, a higher number of migratory birds visit the marsh. Birds such as Eurasian Eagle Owl, Pied Avocet, Northern Shoveler, Eurasian Wigeon, Northern Pintail, Eurasian Spoonbill, Purple moorhen, Night heron, Little Cormorant, Common Coot, Yellow bittern and Black-winged Stilt visit the marsh despite pollution, " he pointed out.

Flamingos visit the region from as far as 10,000 kilometers. The ecology that is suitable for birds should be protected.

"The government should take measures to protect the birds that visit East Coast Road. The region should be announced as a protected zone. Moreover, all the regulations followed in Vedanthangal bird sanctuary should be followed in East Coast Road. Helicopter tours, celebrations, and high decibel events should be banned, " he urged.

In another statement, Anbumani condemned the decision of the Tangedco that started an exercise to identify multiple connections in buildings.

"It is unfair to merge the connections after increasing the electricity tariffs. So, the government should drop the decision and allow the present practice. Also, power charges should be collected every month, " he demanded.