DCP visits 84-year-old at house to redress grievance

CHENNAI: The Chennai police on Friday visited an 84-year-old senior citizen at home to address his grievance of property grab by his daughters and son-in-law.

The senior citizen, MV Rajagopal (84), who lives in Valasaravakkam, had attended the public grievance redressal camp held at the Commissionerate in Vepery on Wednesday. Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore listened to his grievance and promised special attention to his complaint.

Accordingly, Central Crime Branch (CCB), DCP, S Arokiam visited the elderly man at his residence and received his complaint. According to Rajagopal’s complaint, his daughters and sons-in-law deceived him when he was ill and obtained Rajagopal’s land with a 2400 sq.ft house worth Rs 2 crore from him through a gift settlement and stopped taking care of him properly after that. Rajagopal, who has recovered from his ill health, gave a petition to cancel the gift settlement and take appropriate action against the daughters and sons-in-law.

CCB DCP along with land fraud investigation wing Inspector Prabha and police team inquired the petitioner and obtained documents from him and assured that his daughters and sons-in-law will be enquired and the elderly man’s grievances will be resolved.