Data theft: 5, including 2 women, arrested

CHENNAI: Chennai CCB Cyber Crime sleuths had arrested five persons, including two women for data theft. The accused allegedly hacked into the complainant's clients' Amazon Web Services accounts.

The arrested were identified as Edison, 29, of Neelankarai, an employee of the complainant's company, Ramkumar, Neelanakarai, Kavya Vasanthkrishan from Adambakkam, Ravitha Devasenapathy of Bengaluru, S Karuppaiah of Pudukottai.

The complainant stated that he is working as a finance manager in the Software Company which provides software products to the banking companies using cloud computing software provided by Amazon Web Services. There was an unauthorized and fraudulent act of hacking and criminal breach of trust committed in their clients AWS account.

Based on investigation by the police team led by the Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime, IP address of the fraudster was obtained. It was found that CAF belonged to one Edison, who is an employee of the complainant company.7 laptops, 1 Ipad and 4 cellphones were seized from the accused.