Dance-music concert to explore theme of love

CHENNAI: MadRasana Sessions, known for their intimate concert experiences, break the barriers between artists and the audience by seating them together in the centre of the hall.

In a unique twist, dancers are also invited to perform for select songs, further enhancing artistic collaboration. Following the success of their previous concerts, the upcoming edition of MadRasana Sessions, titled Sumasayaka - Expressions of Love, promises to be a captivating musical journey. Girijashankar Sundaresan, Deepika Venkatraman, BS Prashanth, Sunil Kumar, and Charles Ma (invited dancer) are set to grace the two stages at the event. Mahesh Venkateswaran, the founder of MadRasana, highlights the distinctive setup, stating, “There are two stages - one in the centre where the Carnatic concert takes place, with the audience seated around it, and the other stage where the invited dancers perform alongside the singers. Both dancers and singers receive equal importance, and the concert fosters a close connection between the audience and the performers.”



The upcoming concert, Sumasayaka, revolves around the theme of expressions of love. It will feature a diverse selection of songs that delve into various aspects of this universal emotion. Venkateswaran shares, “The musicians will take us on a 100-minute musical odyssey, exploring the multifaceted nature of love through compositions ranging from Andal to Thirunal. Each piece captures different facets of this profound emotion, from the bittersweet experience of love’s affliction to the purest manifestation of a mother’s love. These timeless poems eloquently depict the tender beginnings of love, gradually ascending to the sublime heights of transcendent devotion.” The Sumasayaka concert is scheduled to take place on July 2 at Medai, Alwarpet.

