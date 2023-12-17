Cyclonic Michaung: CM Stalin launches Rs 6000 one-time assistance scheme

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday launched the Rs 6,000 one-time assistance to families affected by cyclonic storm Michaung and subsequent floods in Chennai and neighbouring Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Stalin launched the scheme by distributing the relief amount in cash at Ashtalakshmi Nagar in Velachery, one of the worst-affected areas in the floods which houses middle-class and retired government servants.

Meanwhile, all Fair-Price-Shops start disbursing the one-time aid to the ration card holders who have already received tokens from concerned authorities.

Earlier, the tokens for distribution of the relief aid handed over to the beneficiaries.