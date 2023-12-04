Begin typing your search...

Cyclone Michuang: Madras HC declares holiday on Monday

The Madras High Court on Monday announced leave for the courts on account of cyclonic storm Michaung.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Dec 2023 3:21 AM GMT
 Madras High Court (File)

The Madras High Court on Monday announced leave for the courts on account of cyclonic storm Michaung.

Earlier on Sunday, it was said that the courts would be working, the Registrar General said that no adverse orders will be passed by the Courts on account of absence of the counsel or parties concerned in respect of the cases listed for Monday.

Online Desk

