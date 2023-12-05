Cyclone Michaung: JP Nadda sends relief materials to TN; BJP workers distributes food

CHENNAI: Considering the situation, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday sent relief materials from all over the states to the people of Chennai and other districts which were affected by the cyclone Michaung.

"We thank our national president JP Nadda for sending across much needed materials from the BJP family to the people of Chennai. Our cadres will stand with the Tamil Nadu government and all the hardworking government officials of Greater Chennai Corporation shoulder to shoulder over the next few days to serve the people of Chennai in this time of distress, " State BJP president K Annamalai said in a social media post.

Annamalai also thanked Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa for sending relief materials to Dravidian heartland.

Subsequently, BJP leaders Kesava Vinayagam, Karu Nagarajan, Vinoj P Selvam, SG Surya and others along with other workers distributed food, clothes and other essential items in various parts of the city and neighbouring areas.

"We distributed more than 1,000 food packets and today we are increasing the count in Tiruvanmiyur and surrounding areas through temples. I am working with five temples since Monday in Chennai South to feed and temples are always helping out people in any calamity, just that they have no influence to do PR. Anybody in need of food please get in touch with us, " BJP state secretary SG Surya said.

"People continue to suffer in various parts of Chennai. The scenes post cyclone have exposed the failure of the Greater Chennai Corporation in handling rains and laying storm water drains. Efforts to reach out to people in the Harbour constituency are underway, " said Vinoj P Selvam, BJP state secretary.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan on Tuesday urged the state government to take steps to restore normalcy to the people who are stuck in floods without seeking advertisement.