Cybercrime cell nabs 21-year-old Jharkhand man for online money fraud

CHENNAI: State Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (SCCIC) of Tamil Nadu Police has arrested a 21-year-old man from Jharkhand for allegedly cheating several persons including a city woman of several thousand rupees by conning them online.

The SCCIC was following complaints from several persons including a woman based in city.

The victim, Meena Chandrasekar (50) of Thiruvanmiyur had received a text message in June from two numbers stating that her PAN Card and other details have not been updated in her Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) account. The message also had a link attached, stating that she needs to update the account details, else her account will be blocked. When the victim clicked the link, she was directed to an external link and within a few minutes, an amount of Rs 11,200 was debited from her account.

Based on her complaint, the cyber cell in Adyar police station took up the case for investigation. After investigations, the SCCIC traced the accused and arrested the accused Akash Mandal (21) in Jharkhand on Sunday. Akash was produced before a magistrate there and brought to the city after obtaining a transit warrant.