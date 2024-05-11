Begin typing your search...

CWW assures of public hearings

A public hearing will be conducted at the Collectorate in each of the elephant range districts.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 May 2024 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-11 04:20:36.0  )
CWW assures of public hearings
X

Group of elephants

CHENNAI: Chief Wildlife Warden has assured public hearings will be conducted before preparing the final Elephant Corridor plan. In a statement, the warden said that feedback received so far on the draft are being compiled district wise.

“After compilation, a public hearing will be conducted at the Collectorate in each of the elephant range districts. The public opinion and inputs shared during the public hearing will be recorded,” the statement said.

Chief Wildlife WardenCWWElephant Corridor Plan
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X