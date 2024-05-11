Begin typing your search...
CWW assures of public hearings
A public hearing will be conducted at the Collectorate in each of the elephant range districts.
CHENNAI: Chief Wildlife Warden has assured public hearings will be conducted before preparing the final Elephant Corridor plan. In a statement, the warden said that feedback received so far on the draft are being compiled district wise.
“After compilation, a public hearing will be conducted at the Collectorate in each of the elephant range districts. The public opinion and inputs shared during the public hearing will be recorded,” the statement said.
Next Story