CWC: Thirty held for selling Ind-Aus match tickets in black market

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested 30 persons who were selling match tickets illegally for India - Australia Cricket World Cup match held at the MA Chidambaram stadium at Chepauk. Police seized 42 tickets and Rs 55,100 cash from the arrested persons.

A team led by Police Inspectors were engaged in intensive surveillance in areas around the stadium to monitor those selling tickets for the world cup match in black market at inflated prices.

Accordingly, police rounded up persons selling tickets near Pattabiram Gate, Wallajah Road, Bells Road, Walaja Road Junction, Victoria Hostel Road Junction, Chepauk Railway Statio and registered a total of 17 cases on Sunday.

Appropriate legal action was taken against the above 30 persons who were arrested after investigation, an official release stated