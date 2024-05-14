Customs seize Indian currency worth 25 lakh from Russian couple travelling from Delhi

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized Indian currency worth 25 lakhs from a Russian couple who arrived from Delhi on Tuesday.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Delhi arrived at the Chennai airport in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The customs officials on suspicion intercepted a Russian couple Artemii Bitiukov and Anastasiia Vorobeva and when searched their hand baggage they found Indian currency was hidden inside it.

The officials recovered more than 25 lakhs from both of them and they not have any proper documents to prove the money belongs to them.

Following that the customs officials alerted the Income Tax department and the officers from the Income Tax visited the Chennai airport seized the money and detained the couple at their office in the city.

The officers are investigating why the couple brought a huge amount to Chennai from Delhi and who are the people behind this.