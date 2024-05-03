Customs officials seized gold worth Rs. 1.07 crores at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs. 1.07 crore from a woman passenger at Chennai airport on Friday.

The customs were checking the passengers who arrived from Sharjah on Thursday at midnight. The officers on suspicion intercepted a 32-year-old woman from Chennai who visited Sharjah on a tourist visa.

While questioning they found the woman was evasive in her replies and further during the personal search they found that the woman was hiding gold in paste form.

The officers recovered and seized 1.7 kgs of gold valued over Rs. One crore and the woman and during inquiry found that she was about to hand over the gold to a person who was waiting outside the airport.

The customs arrested the woman and the search is on to nab the people behind the smuggling.