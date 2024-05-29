Customs officials seize foreign currencies worth Rs 23 lakh at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized foreign currencies worth Rs 23 lakh from a woman passenger at Chennai airport.

The security officers were checking the passengers who came to board the flight to Colombo from Chennai on Wednesday morning.

The officers on suspicion intercepted Ganga Ashar (36) and during questioning the officers found the woman was nervous and evasive in her replies.

Soon, the woman was taken for a body search during which they found that she had Kuwaiti Dinar hidden inside her clothes.

The officers recovered foreign currency worth Rs 23 lakh and the woman was handed to the customs officials.

The customs seized the money and arrested the woman and a case has been registered and further inquiry is on.