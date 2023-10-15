Customs Exam cheating: One arrested, others left on station bail

CHENNAI: A day after 30 aspirants for central government jobs were caught using bluetooth earphones and gadgets to cheat in an exam conducted by the Customs department in Chennai, City Police arrested one person who impersonated another aspirant and appeared for the exam. The others were let off on station bail.

The arrested person was identified as Chavan (22) of Uttar Pradesh, who appeared for the exam in place of his relative, Sarvin, police said.

He was arrested for forgery and remanded to judicial custody. An official with North Beach Police station said that the others were let off on station bail after being booked for their offences.

"The customs department is likely to blacklist those caught from attending any further examinations, " the official said.

The exam was to fill in vacancies for the posts of clerks, attendants, car drivers in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

About 17 vacancies were to be filled for which 15,000 people have applied. Among the applicants, 1200 were shortlisted and called for a written examination at the Customs house on Rajaji Salai.

During the exams, one of the invigilators noticed suspicious behaviour from an aspirant and on close inspection, the aspirtant was found wearing a bluetooth earphone in his ear. There were also other gadgets in his possession after which other invigilators were alerted and a total of 30 persons were found to be in possession of bluetooth devices during the exam.

All of them were handed over to the North Beach police for further enquiry. Of those caught, 26 persons are from Haryana while two each are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.