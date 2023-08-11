Culvert work by Highways: Traffic diversions near EVR Salai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions near EVR Salai (Poonamallee high road) to facilitate construction of a culvert by Highways department near EVR Salai- Ritherdon road junction.

The traffic diversions will be in place from 10 pm on Saturday (Aug 12) till 5 am on August 14.

Accordingly, Vehicles coming from Central on EVR Salai would not be allowed to go straight at Gandhi Irwin Bridge Junction towards Dasprakash Junction.

These vehicles will be diverted at Gandhi Irwin Bridge Junction towards Gandhi Irwin Bridge - Gandhi Irwin Bridge (Top) Signal – Right turn – Gandhi Irwin Road – Udipi Point – Right turn – Dr Nair Bridge – EVR Salai to reach their destination.

There is no changes for the vehicles coming from Dasprakash junction (Incoming Traffic) towards Chennai Central.

GCTP requested vehicle users to co-operate.