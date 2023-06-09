Culvert construction at Gandhi Irwin Bridge Jn: Traffic diversions announced

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversion near EVR salai (Poonamalee high road) to facilitate culvert construction by Highways department at Gandhi Irwin Bridge junction of EVR Salai. The traffic diversions will be in place from Saturday (June 10) 10 pm to Monday (June 12) 5 am.

Accordingly, there will be no restriction to ply on EVR Salai from Central and EVK Sampath Road junction towards Egmore via Gandhi Irwin Bridge.



Vehicles coming from L.G Roundana towards Gandhi Irwin Bridge Road will not be allowed to proceed to EVR salai. But will only be allowed to take left turn at the signal (Gandhi Irwin Bridge) towards Egmore Railway station and Whannels road.



There will be no restriction for vehicles coming from Central and EVK Sampath Road junction on EVR Salai towards Egmore through outgoing side of Gandhi Irwin Bridge.



Those vehicles diverted at Gandhi Irwin Bridge (Top) Junction will proceed towards Gandhi Irwin Road, Udipi Point and take Right turn towards Dr Nair Bridge and EVR Salai to reach their destination.

