CRPF official booked by Chennai police under SC/ST Act for abusive slurs

CHENNAI: An assistant commandant in the CRPF, Radha (53), and his relative have been booked by the Otteri police under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly threatening Deepak (27), an MBA graduate working in a finance firm, who married his daughter, Ramya, in a ‘self-respect’ marriage on Tuesday.

The man had abused the victim and his mother using casteist slurs. Deepak and Ramya were in a relationship for six years. Ramya’s parents opposed this. On Tuesday, the couple had a self-respect wedding at Periyar Thidal in Vepery.

Following this, Radha and Ramya’s cousin ‘Vettu’ Sekar (35) threatened Deepak and abused Deepak and his mother using casteist slurs. Based on the complaint, the police booked Radha and Sekar under relevant sections of the BNS and the SC/ST Act.