Creating magic in glass sculptures

CHENNAI: Glass sculptor Sisir Sahana believes that his artworks hold no specific story behind them; rather, they serve as a simple expression of art in glass. He will be presenting the latest sculptures created in glass and ceramic in an exhibition, titled ‘Intangible Treasures’.



“Understanding glass art is a deeply personal experience — it depends on one’s understanding of art and emotions. If you wish to unravel the ‘treasures’ embedded within these glass creations, you must remove the various lenses that shape your vision. Ultimately, the treasure we unearthed at the end of this artistic exploration will be unique to each individual, reflecting their own interpretation,” says the artist.



The organic interfaces in Sahana’s artwork fuse or cast together, gradually evolving from the intangible to the tangible as the material takes shape. Glass, as a medium, lends itself perfectly to Sahana’s layered expressions. The casting and fusing techniques allow an infinite number of trajectories to flow through the glass, connecting multiple domains and ideas seamlessly.



“My focus lies in exploring the intangible resources of humankind and the natural phenomena present in our world. Through various visual forms, I have showcased the physical wealth encompassing intellectual prowess, strength, growth, and skill. These aspects find expression through references and metaphors within the sculptures,” he says. The exhibition will be held at Forum Art Gallery from June 30 onwards.

