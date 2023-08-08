Begin typing your search...

Covid: 3 active cases in Tamil Nadu; toll at 38,081

Total number of cases stood at 36,10,631.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Aug 2023 10:06 PM GMT
Representative image (PTI)

CHENNAI: No new COVID cases were reported in the State on Monday.

Total number of cases stood at 36,10,631. TN’s test positivity rate was zero after 300 people were tested in the past 24 hours.


There are 3 active cases of COVID-19 in the State. Total number of recoveries remained at 35,72,547.

No new COVID fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,081.

COVID casescovidCOVID in TNTN covid casesTN Covid
DTNEXT Bureau

