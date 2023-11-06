Begin typing your search...

Couple arrested from UP in online fraud case

According to the complaint, the company had ordered 1,800 units of umbrella and 200 units of canopy from a Delhi-based company and had paid Rs 3.9 lakh online.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Nov 2023 9:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-05 21:00:11.0  )
CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested a couple from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a cyber fraud case. Vinay Saxena (28) and his wife Vinti (29) were arrested in Ghaziabad based on a complaint received by the East Zone Cyber Crime Police Station in August this year from a reputed company.

According to the complaint, the company had ordered 1,800 units of umbrella and 200 units of canopy from a Delhi-based company and had paid Rs 3.9 lakh online. However, the company didn’t receive the goods, after which they filed a police complaint.

During the investigation, details of the bank account and the mobile number of the accused were obtained, and it revealed that the criminals involved are in Ghaziabad. A special team headed by the Inspector of Cyber Crime Police Station, East Zone, went to UP, and with the assistance of local police, they arrested both the accused.

DTNEXT Bureau

