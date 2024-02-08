Cotton candies seized from vendors at Marina Beach

CHENNAI: A team of Food Safety officials conducted an adulterated cotton candy inspection & raid at Marina Beach on Thursday.

During the raid 1000 more multicoloured cotton candies were seized with a value of Rs10,000 and the same were kept in our office custody.

The vendors are warned and stopped to sell such candies.

The samples of cotton candies were lifted to the food lab to ascertain the standards of food. Action has been continuously initiated in all the areas.

The raids were carried out after complaints were received that vendors are selling cotton candies containing harmful chemicals.

Samples of the seized cotton candies were sent to the lab for testing.